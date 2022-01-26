Sue Gray, is the senior civil servant and former Newry based publican who is leading the inquiry into Downing Street's ‘partygate’ allegations during lockdown.

She has been set the task of investigating whether Boris Johnston broke his own Covid rules and has previously been described as, "the most powerful person you’ve never heard of” by BBC Newsnight policy editor Chris Cook in 2015.

Sue Gray has connections to Northern Ireland, with her husband being a well-known country western music singer and the pair previously having lived here.

Here's everything you need to know about who Sue Gray's husband is and their connections to Northern Ireland.

Who is Sue Gray's husband, Bill Conlon?

Bill Conlon described as the 'singer's singer,' is from Portaferry, County Down, Northern Ireland.

Some of his popular hits include 'The Chair’, ‘If We’re Not Back In Love By Monday’, ‘I Don’t Have To Fall’ and 'Woman Your Love.'

He has toured country music clubs throughout the UK and played at European country music festivals.

His music is influenced by singers including Merle Haggard, Buck Owens and Charley Pride.

Where can I listen to Bill Conlon's music?

You can listen to Bill Conlon's country western music on Apple Music, Deezer and YouTube.

Where was their pub in Northern Ireland?

In the late 1980s, Gray took a break from her civil service role to move to Northern Ireland and run a pub with her husband, country and western singer Bill Conlon.

Their pub, the Cove Bar, was located just outside Newry, Northern Ireland, 10 miles from the border with Ireland.

What is the Sue Gray report?

The Sue Gray report will investigate the alleged parties held at Downing Street during lockdown - of which there have now been 16 alleged.

According to a statement from the Cabinet Office, Sue Gray's report is to, "establish swiftly a general understanding of the nature of the gatherings, including attendance, the setting and the purpose, with reference to adherence to the guidance in place at the time."

The report is due to be released in the coming days.