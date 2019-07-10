Wilson signs ‘youth friendly charter’

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson has signed up to be a “Youth Friendly MP”.

Mr. Wilson said: “As a Youth Friendly MP, I will be leading the charge for creating Youth Friendly Communities; communities where every stakeholder (young people, government, educator, employer, parent, and youth group) is working together to create a place where all young people can fulfil their potential”

“Signing the Charter pledges my support to five key principles of youth employment in East Antrim: youth voice – listening to young people in order to understand their barriers and challenges to employment, and work to help them to overcome these challenges.

“Developing Young People – supporting quality learning and development opportunities for all young people, advocating education and training pathways that meet the needs of individuals.

“Creating Opportunities – supporting good quality youth employment and recognising those Youth Friendly Employers that are leading the way in offering quality early careers, work experience and employment opportunities to young people.

“Recognising Young Talent – celebrating the important role young people play in our local economy as employees, apprentices, and graduates, and their role in our local community through social action and volunteering.

“Fair Employment – helping to ensure that young people are treated fairly in the work they do.”