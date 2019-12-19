Witnesses sought following fatal Westlink collision

Police have renewed their appeal for information following a fatal road traffic collision on the Westlink on Sunday morning.

Newtownabbey man Ben Lowry (20) passed away after the early morning collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

Ben Lowry.

Police confirmed Ben was the pedestrian.

Inspector James Murphy said: “I want to take this opportunity to renew our appeal for witnesses to come forward. In particular, we would like to hear from anyone who was in the area, driving on the Westlink, in the early hours of Sunday morning, between 12.30am and 12.50am.

“We are also particularly keen to speak with the driver of a lorry that was travelling on the Westlink in the M2/M3 direction immediately before the collision, at approximately 12.48am, passing the Grosvenor Road off-slip, as well as the drivers of two cars immediately after the collision occurred.

“Anyone who can help with our investigation is asked to call us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 104 15/12/19.”