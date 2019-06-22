Woman (37) dies after Ballymena collision

Police have confirmed that a 37-year-old woman has died and another is in a critical condition in hospital following a collision on the Crankill Road in Ballymena last night (Friday).

It’s understood the woman who died was the front seat passenger in a red Toyota Yaris vehicle which collided with black Volkswagen Passat at around 6.40pm.

Police say the driver of the Yaris is in a critical condition while two rear passengers sustained injuries that are not thought to be life threatening at present.

The two male occupants of the Passat were taken to hospital but have since been treated and released.

Appealing for witnesses to the RTC to get in touch, Inspector Marc Riddell said: “I would like to hear from anyone who saw either vehicle on the Crankill Road prior to the time of the crash, or anyone who may have witnessed the collision or captured dashcam footage of it. Officers can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 1558 21/06/19.”