Woman dies in NI fire tragedy

A woman has died in a fire at a house in Co Down.

The emergency services have confirmed that a woman in her 60s died in a fire at a detached property on Ballymenoch Road in Holywood, Co Down yesterday (Friday).

Appliances from Holywood and Knock Fire Stations attended the incident and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly brought the fire under control. Sadly, however, the woman passed away as a result of the incident.



A PSNI spokesperson said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined and will be subject to investigation in liaison with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokesperson for the NIFRS extended the sympathies of all at the Service to the woman's family and friends.