Woman released on bail in human trafficking probe

A 27 year old female arrested in the Antrim by Detectives in PSNI’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit on suspicion of controlling prostitution, brothel keeping and money laundering has been released on police bail.

The 57-year-male arrested in Belfast on suspicion of human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation, controlling prostitution, brothel keeping and money laundering remains in police custody.

A further six men, aged 20, 33, 33, 36, 52 and 54, arrested at locations across Northern Ireland on suspicion of paying for sexual services have been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.