Woman whose body was found in NI town has been identified

Police have now identified the woman who died suddenly in the Seymour Hill area of Dunmurry.

Yesterday the PSNI issued an appeal to help identify the lady who died suddenly in the Seymour Hill Mews area of Dunmurry.

She has now been identified and police and her family would like to thank everyone for their assistance.

Her body was found by a member of the public in the Seymour Hill Mews area of Dunmurry shortly after 7.20am on Sunday.

At the time a PSNI spokesman said officers did not believe the woman's death to be suspicious, adding they believe she may have gone missing within the last 24 to 48 hours.

"Unfortunately we have been unable to identify the deceased and I am appealing for assistance from the public," he said.

