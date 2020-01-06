Woodburn death: Victim was ‘a gentleman’

Police are continuing to investigate the sudden death of a man in the Woodburn area of Carrickfergus over the weekend.

The man has been named locally as Glen Quinn, who was in his 40s.

His body was discovered in Ashleigh Park on Saturday evening.

Carrickfergus councillor John McDermott said he had spoken to neighbouring residents following the incident.

“I believe he had only been living in the area for the last six months,” he said.

Commenting on the incident, East Antrim MLA John Stewart added: “Everyone I have spoken to has described [Mr Quinn] as a gentleman.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with his family and friends at this tragic time.”

It is understood a post mortem examination is to be carried out this afternoon.