The Irish church primates, in a joint Easter message, assert that in war-torn countries of the world the cross of Good Friday continues to cast its shadow in the suffering of millions caught up in the violence and aggression of war.

“Mercifully, also, the work of peacemakers and the enormous outpouring of love, welcome and humanitarian aid bears witness to the hope and promise of Easter peace that can never be extinguished by war or hatred.

“Last month, on St Patrick’s Day, we pointed out how war is a defeat for humanity; it represents the failure of politics, diplomacy and dialogue. We also remarked that what is happening today in Europe should help us learn lessons for our own peace process in Northern Ireland, about the importance of never taking our progress in peace for granted, never giving up on dialogue and the building of bridges and mutual understanding across historical divides,” add the archbishops.

Spelga Dam venue for an early morning Easter service

“The tragedy of what we are witnessing in Ukraine during these days impels us again this Easter to be peacemakers and never to tire in working for a genuine human fraternity as the only way to resolve differences and conflicts.

“It is difficult to contemplate such a hopeful scene for the people of Ukraine this Easter as the world continues to witness the horror of death, destruction and displacement being visited on their country these past few months.

“Yet, when the Lord appeared to His disciples after His resurrection, his opening words were ‘Peace be with you’. His words meant much more than the traditional ‘Shalom’ greeting, for in speaking Easter peace, He also showed His friends the wounds of violence in His hands and in His side – the marks of the crucifixion.”

This Sunday, hundreds of Presbyterians will come together at daybreak, across various outdoor locations in Northern Ireland the Irish Republic, to celebrate and worship the risen Lord Jesus.

Ahead of Easter Sunday, the Presbyterian Church in Ireland has compiled a list of upwards of 40 venues in its 19 presbyteries where services are taking place that have been organised by local congregations, or gatherings involving Presbyterian churches, and others in the local community.

The earliest of the services begins at 6am, with others following at 6.15, 6.30, and 7am. Depending on the weather, each service will vary in length and involve praise, prayer, scripture reading and a short address. Some even offer a cooked breakfast afterwards.

Presbyterian moderator, the Rev Dr David Bruce says: “When we come together on Easter Sunday, to declare this singular truth: ‘Christ is risen! He is risen indeed!’ we affirm that Jesus is risen bodily, physically actually, historically and truly. He is risen in a way that defies the laws of biology, chemistry and physics and because of what happened that day, nearly 2,000 years ago, the world is not the same and never can be again.

“Easter explains that God pushes back the frontiers of evil and death. Good Friday’s story of death gave way to Easter Sunday’s story of new life. We live, and then die – but Christ died, and then lived.

“This reversal of the natural order which Christians celebrate with their call and response: “Christ is Risen! He is risen indeed!” describes much more than just a remarkable moment in history.”