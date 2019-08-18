World Pipe Band Championships: Ulster celebrating three titles

The Ulster piping and drumming scene is celebrating a world champion band and two world champion drum majors.

Tullylagan Pipe Band lifted the Grade 3b world title in Glasgow on Saturday, while drum majors Kathy Hunter (Manorcuningham, Co Donegal) and Benjamin Walker (Joseph Forde Memorial) won the juvenile and junior sections respectively.

The top prize, the coveted grade one world championship, was won by Scotland’s Inveraray and District, with Field Marshal Montgomery in second place.

Completing the top six in grade one were St Laurence O’Toole, winners of the best drum corps prize, Scottish Power, Canada’s Simon Fraser University and Boghall and Bathgate Caledonia.

The breakdown in grade one, which was decided by four performances over Friday and Saturday, saw Inveraray lift the prize for best Medley and Field Marshal take the honours with the best March, Strathspey and Reel. St Laurence won the award for best MSR drums and Inveraray claimed the medley drumming prize.

Also competing in the top grade was the Police Service of Northern Ireland who finished in 15th place.

Outside the top grade Ulster bands featured in the prize lists at all senior levels, while the drum majors dominated all three sections, lifting most of the silverware on offer.

In grade two, Closkelt took second place behind winners St Thomas Alumni from the USA. The prize for the best corps of drums went to Ravara.

St Mary’s Derrytrasna placed third in grade 3a, which was won by St Joseph’s, from the Republic of Ireland.

Tullylagan claimed the grade 3b title with McNeilstown placing in third.

Grade 4a saw McDonald Memorial and Augharan crack the top six as they placed fourth and fifth respectively.

There was another double this time in grade 4b where Mountjoy and William Kerr Memorial featured in the prize lists, taking fifth and sixth places respectively.

Drum majors Kathy Hunter (Manorcunningham) and Benjamin Walker (Joseph Forde Memorial) lifted the juvenile and junior grade awards, while the adult title went to Jason Paguio (Simon Fraser University).

RESULTS

Grade 1: 1, Inveraray, also best Medley; 2, Field Marshal Montgomery, also best MSR; 3, St Laurence O’Toole; 4, Scottish Power; 5, Simon Fraser University; 6, Boghall & Bathgate. Best drums: St Laurence O’Toole, also best MSR drums. Best Medley drums: Inveraray. CoC Band and drums: Inveraray & District.

Grade 2: 1, St Thomas Alumni – USA; 2, Closkelt; 3, The Pipe Band Club – Australia; 4, Celtic (Nelson) – New Zealand; 5, Peel Regional Police – Canada; 6 EP, Uddingston Strathclyde. Best drums: Ravara. CoC Band: Closkelt. CoC Drums: Ravara.

Grade 3a: 1EP, St Joseph’s – Rep of Ireland; 2, Stockbridge, also best drums; 3, St Marys, Derrytrasna; 4EP, City of Inverness; 5, Beinn an Tuirc Kintyre; 6, The Highlanders (4 Scots). CoC Band: St Mary’s Derrytrasna. CoC Drums: St Joseph’s.

Grade 3b: 1, Tullylagan; 2, Oban High School; 3, McNeillstown; 4, Kilmarnock; 5, Dunbar Royal British Legion; 6EP, Belgian Blend – Belgium. Best drums: Williamwood. CoC Band: Oban High School. CoC Drums: Dunbar RBL.

Juvenile: 1, Dollar Academy. Best drums: George Watson’s College.

Grade 4a: 1, Glenrothes and District 2010, also best drums; 2, Methil and District; 3, Edradour Pitlochry and Blair Atholl; 4, McDonald Memorial; 5, Augharan; 6, Lower Clyde Pipes and Drums. CoC Band and drum: Glenrothes & District.

Grade 4b: 1, Sri Dasmesh – Malaysia; 2, Culter and District; 3, Camelon and District; 4, Vale of Atholl; 5, Mountjoy; 6, William Kerr Memorial. CoC Band: Camelon & District. CoC Drums: Culter & District.

Novice Juvenile A: 1, North Lanarkshire Schools, also best drums.

Novice Juvenile B: 1, Capital District Youth Pipe Band – USA. Best drums: Capital District Youth Pipe Band.

Drum majors

Adult: 1, Jason Paguio, Simon Fraser University – Canada; 2, James Kennedy, Closkelt; 3, Lauren Hanna, Lomond and Clyde; 4, Andrea McKeown Gibson, Battlehill; 5, Jason Price, Ravara; 6, Emma Barr, Field Marshal Montgomery. CoC Emma Barr.

Juvenile: 1, Kathy Hunter, Manorcunningham – Rep of Ireland; 2, Rachael Lowry, Armaghbreague; 3, Emily Johnstone, Lismulligan; 4, Emily Crooks, McNeillstown; 5, Jamie Cupples, MacKenzie Caledonian; 6, Rebecca Hamilton, Tullylagan. CoC Kathy Junter.

Junior 1, Benjamin Walker, Joseph Forde Memorial; 2, Louis Anderson, New Ross and District – Rep of Ireland; 3, Leanne Crooks, Syerla and District; 4, Grace Thompson, Ballydonaghy; 5, Carys Graham, The Glasgow Skye Association; 6, Jamie Lee Wilson, Joseph Forde Memorial. CoC Louis Anderson.