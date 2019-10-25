World War Two veterans in their 100s launch NI Poppy Appeal

A pair of Second World War veterans, both who have passed their 100th year, helped to launch this year’s Poppy Appeal in Fermanagh.

Yesterday’s event at Castle Archdale Wartime Museum saw Bob Lingwood, 101, and Dave Mullin, 100, hand over the first poppy to mark the start of the appeal.

Mr Lingwood joined the Army at 19 and, having been called up to serve when WWII began, he spent his 21st birthday in France.

Mr Mullin served with the North Irish Horse and survived one of the bloodiest battles of the Second World War at Monte Cassino in Italy.

Both men now live in the Omagh area.

With the 75th anniversaries of D-Day and other key WWII campaigns having fallen this year, 2019 has been dominated by the momentous events of 1944 which ultimately led to Allied victory.

In tribute, this year’s appeal remembers the many Allied, Empire and Commonwealth friends that stood with Britain in her time of need.

Alongside leading service personnel, RBL officers and Poppy Appeal volunteers, the vice-chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, councillor Diana Armstrong, received the first poppy of the appeal from the two veterans to officially launch the Northern Ireland Poppy Appeal.

Local historian and author Joe O’Loughlin spoke to guests about the international significance of Castle Archdale to the war effort.

Between 1941 and 1945, thousands of British, American, Canadian and Australian troops were based in Fermanagh, most notably at the flying boat base at Castle Archdale, providing air cover to vital Atlantic convoys during the war.

Royal British Legion NI Chairman, John Stewart, said: “During World War Two, Britain did not ‘stand alone’, as it has been said – 13 different nations participated in D-Day alone, alongside countless others in key operations at Monte Cassino in Italy and Imphal/Kohima in India.

“The sacrifices they made on our behalf deserve to be recognised, so we are asking our nation to ‘Remember Together’, to wear your poppy with pride and show your support for our Armed Forces community, both past and present.

“Every donation received by the Poppy Appeal will make a real difference not only to the lives of Service men and women and veterans but to their families as well, who can also experience difficulties when dealing with the circumstances of a loved one who is serving.”

The Poppy Appeal target in Northern Ireland is £1.3 million. The money raised will enable the Legion to continue its vital work delivering life-long support to Service and ex-Service personnel and their families through hardships, injuries and bereavements.