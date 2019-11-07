'Yee-ha - there’s a f**king fortune here' - metal detectorist searching for NI farmer's wedding ring in field finds 84 coins worth £100,000 instead

A metal detectorist got a pleasant surprise while holidaying in Northern Ireland recently when he found £100,000 of old gold coins in a field.

Paul Reynard, 44, a business man from Yorkshire, and his friend, Michael Gwynne, were trying to find a farmer friend's wedding ring in a field in Ballycastle.

Paul (centre) with friend Michael Gwynne (right) and landowner and friend, Ken Wilkinson. Inset: the coins Paul found in Northern Ireland.

"Yee-ha - there’s a f**king fortune here," yelled Paul when he made the discovery.

"There's millions - this is the moment we dreamed of," he added.

The coins date back to the 1500s.

One of the coins is from the time of Henry VIII and is thought to be worth £5,000 alone.

The coins have been handed over to experts at the Ulster Museum in Belfast who will now spend time documenting their authenticity and valuation.

Although the coins have not been officially valued Paul said numerous experts told him they could be worth £100,000.

The official value of the coins will be split between Paul and the owner of the land on which the once in a lifetime discovery was made.