Yellow status Hurricane Lorenzo weather warning issued for NI - potential electricity loss and traffic disruption

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for NI.

The weather warning is in place for tomorrow (Thursday) between 3pm and 10pm.

The weather system responsible for the high winds is ex-hurricane Lorenzo.

According to the Met Office there will be a "spell of strong south-easterly winds may bring some transport disruption later on Thursday".

They say the public should expect: some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport

- some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

- delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

- some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves; and some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

