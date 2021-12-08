Yellow warning for wind still in place for NI as forecast for rest of week sees recovery
A Met Office yellow warning for wind and rain is in place from 6am to 6pm on Tuesday.
Northern Ireland has been hit by strong winds and heavy rain as a result of Storm Barra.
But today, according to the Met Office ‘it will be a drier and brighter day with the showers gradually becoming fewer and lighter’.
They add: ‘Still quite windy with fresh or strong northwesterly winds’.
And tonight will be ‘mainly dry with clear periods developing’.
The Met Office add that still a few showers will continue, especially towards the Nort Coast. There will be a maximum temperature of 3 °C.
Tomorrow, according to the Met Office will have a ‘mainly dry, bright start’ but will become becoming cloudy during the morning.
They add: ‘A band of rain will cross all parts early in the afternoon with clearer, showery weather following later. Freshening westerly winds.’
Meanwhile the outlook for Friday to Sunday is: ‘Bright spells and scattered showers on Friday, then a band of more persistent, heavier rain will come along on Saturday. Dry, bright start to Sunday then cloudy with occasional rain’.
Storm Barra in Northern Ireland
Last updated: Tuesday, 07 December, 2021, 16:48