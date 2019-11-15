'You're getting f*** all from me' - snooker legend John Higgins tells NI taxi driver

A Northern Ireland taxi driver has accused snooker legend, John Higgins, of fleeing his cab without paying his £5 fair.

The taxi driver, James Crawford, claims he picked Higgins up on Skipper Street and drove him to the nearby Hilton Hotel.

Four time snooker world champion, John Higgins. (Photo: PA)

Mr. Crawford alleges Higgins was verbally abusive and accused him of fleeing his taxi without paying the £5 fare.

Mr. Crawford also said Higgins was singing 'Up the Celts, Up the Celts' inside the taxi.

"He was being really loud so I told him not to sing in the cab," said Mr. Crawford.

“He stopped straight away and I thought ‘that was easier than I expected it to be’, but when I turned around he was out of it."

John Higgins (right) pictured with former Northern Ireland professional snooker player, Joe Swail.

On arrival at the Hilton Hotel, Mr. Crawford attempted to waken the four time snooker world champion as he slept in the back seat.

Higgins eventually woke-up said Mr. Crawford but fled the taxi without paying.

"I told him we’d arrived at his hotel and that the fare was a fiver but he just turned around and said ‘You’re getting f**k all from me'," alleged Mr. Crawford.

“My mate came to see what was going on and I was trying to calm the situation down and explain who he was - but the next minute he was out the car and bolting down the street back towards the town.," he added.

Mr. Crawford spoke to someone at the reception desk inside the hotel asking for a message to be passed on to Higgins to call him the next day.

"I have heard nothing since," said Mr. Crawford.

“His manager has asked me to meet him at the Merchant Hotel tonight to discuss it.

"He asked me how much John was due me and said he would sort me out," added Mr. Crawford.

Higgins is still in Northern Ireland where he is competing against Mark Selby for a place in the semi-finals of the Northern Ireland Open in the Waterfront.

We attempted to make contact with Higgins via his official website but we did not receive a reply at the time of publishing.