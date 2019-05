The man who died following a one vehicle road traffic collision on the Roguery Road outside Toomebridge has been named.

Police have named him as 22-year-old Calvin Dripps.

The statement added that Calvin was originally from the Magherafelt area.

It adds that enquiries are continuing and police would continue to appeal for information or anyone with dash-cam footage to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1462 14/5/19.