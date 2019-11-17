Young man who dies in pier tragedy is named locally

The 26-year-old man who died after his car went off a pier has been named locally.

The young man who died on Arranmore - a County Donegal island - has been named as Lee Early.

He was one of two men in the vehicle when it entered the water at Poolawaddy Pier on Arranmore island at about 5am today.

The second man, who is 30, escaped from the car and got to safety.

According to Donegal Daily, Mr Early had worked on the Arranmore Ferry and as a volunteer on the island's RNLI lifeboat.

Condolences have poured in online for all affected by the tragedy.

One said: "Awful tragedy, sad day for the area. Condolences to the Early family and work family. Popular young man, we will all miss him. RIP Lee. 💔"

Another said: "We send our deepest sympathy to all our colleagues at Arranmore RNLI and to Lee's family. Ar Dhéis lámh Dé go raibh sé".

And another post said: "So very sorry for the loss of this young man x".