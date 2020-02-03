Young pedestrian killed in traffic collision on NI road - route just reopened

A teenage boy is understood to have been killed in a road traffic collision on Sunday.

The male pedestrian died following a road traffic collision on the Flying Horse Road, Downpatrick last night.

Ambulance

A PSNI spokesman said that police received a report at around 6.35 pm on Sunday evening.

The road was closed for a several hours and reopened at 1.30 am this morning (Monday, 3rd February).

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Flying Horse Road and who witnessed the collision to contact officers in Downpatrick on 101 quoting reference 1509 02/02/20.

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard expressed his condolences following the death of a teenage boy in a collision in Downpatrick.

"There is shock and sadness in the local community following the death of a teenage boy in a collision in the Flying Horse Road area of Downpatrick," he said.

"Any death on our roads is a tragedy. I want to express my condolences to the family and friends of this teenage boy at this sad time."