Zoe Salmon and husband Will Corrie. Photo posted on Twitter by Zoe to announce the pregancy news

The Northern Irish television presenter, who hosted Blue Peter from 2004 to 2008, revealed she is expecting her first baby with husband, Will Corrie.

The 1999 Miss Northern Ireland from Bangor posted a picture of the pair on her official Instagram and Twitter saying: “‘Our fairy tale continues…we have been carrying a little secret…an extra heartbeat. We are over the moon. Coming soon…”

Zoe, aged 41, also appeared on Dancing on Ice in 2009.

On twitter, DUP leader Sir Jerffery Donaldson said: “Such wonderful news BM. So happy for you both.”

Radio Presenter Denise Watson added: “Congratulations to both of you. Fab news.”

Former First Minister Arlene Foster replied: “What marvellous news. Many congrats to you both x”

Over on Instagram, Orlaith McAllister, runner up of the 1999 Miss Northern Ireland, said: “Omg omg omg this is the best news ever. I am absolutely delighted for you both.”

Cool FM Radio Host, Pete Snodden, replied to the post: “Amazing news Zoe. Delighted for you both.”

Whilst the face of the Formula One British Grand Prix and former holder of the Miss Great Britain and Miss Ulster titles, added: “The best news ever.”