Permanent tribute to Lisburn railway enthusiast

A floral tribute has been set up at Lisburn train station to a man whose life revolved around rail transport.

A parcel bogey used in days gone by has been refurbished in memory of railway enthusiast David Thompson who died last year aged 75.

Pictured at the parcel bogey at Lisburn Train Station which has been refurbished in memory of railway enthusiast David Thompson is Mark Glover (Station Supervisor) and David's wife Rosemary.

Earlier this month David’s wife Rosemary, Translink NI Railways staff and some railway enthusiasts gathered at Lisburn train station to see the refurbished trolley used to carry parcels, now filled with plants.

As a high school student David Thompson travelled by train from Letterkenny to Belfast where he attended Campbell College and this sowed the seed for his interest in trains. In later life David – a bank manager – lived in Coleraine and Lisburn.

Each year he assisted in running the Railway Preservation Society of Ireland’s popular ‘Santa Train’ and ‘Easter Bunny’ events.

In December 2010 and 2011 he organised an innovative Christmas event ‘Steam and Carols’ to raise funds for Cregagh Presbyterian Church.

A flurry of snow created the idyllic atmosphere in December 2010 for 'Steam and Carols' as choirmaster John Dallas and Cregagh Presbyterian Church Choir boarded a steam train to Newry that the late David Thompson hired for the choirs's innovative fundraising event which was affectionately re-named - 'Sing-a-long-a-David'.

David hired a steam train from the Railway Preservation Society of Ireland and after the church choir sang a selection of Christmas carols at Central Station, more than 200 members of the congregation and guests enjoyed festive refreshments of mulled wine and mince pies as the train filled with carollers travelled to Newry Station. The event was affectionately re-named ‘Sing-a-long-a-David’.

David was involved in the Ulster Model Railway Club and together with a group of friends organised rail and bus trips all over Ireland on the fourth Wednesday of each month which were attended by local railway enthusiasts from the Railway Preservation Society Ireland (RPSI), Modern Railway Society Ireland (MRSI) and Ulster Model Railway Club.

Ian Stewart, a 55-year-old signalman at Coleraine railway station, forged a strong friendship with David through their mutual love of rail transport.

He said: “He was a great man. If he saw anyone who was having a hard time he’d have spent time with them, looked after them, taken an interest in them.

Trip organisers Ken Harte (third from left) and the late David Thompson (fourth from left) pictured in March 2015 with railway enthusiasts who stopped for a break at Athenry Train Station before travelling down the Western Corridor to Limerick. On the return journey some added an extra two hours to the journey as they took the branch line from Limerick to Ballybrophy where they boarded the Cork to Dublin train making a round trip of about 500 miles in 15 hours through 15 counties in Ireland.

“We did many a train run together. We did trips over to England to go on steam railways, and all around Italy and Spain.

“Trains were his big hobby. He marshalled trains for the Railway Preservation Society and he was in the Ulster Model Railway Club.

“David got me interested in model railways too. He had a real way about him of engaging with people.

“He’ll be sadly missed. Whenever he got his travel pass when he retired he made good use of it. He was always on the train. Everyone at the stations knew him, there was always a bit of craic with him.

Enjoying an evening at the newly formed Cooke Model Railway Club are organisers Harvey Glenn (left) and club members David Thompson, John Boyd.

“He was a friend to everybody.”

The Glarryford man added: “The railway took up a lot of his time but he was also devoted to his church.

“When he was in Coleraine it was Ballysally (Presbyterian) Church, when he moved back to Lisburn it was Cregagh (Presbyterian) Church.

“He used to go away down to Kells to help a wee woman who did the books for the Presbyterian Church. She’d no money to give him for helping so she made him jam. He made sure to bring back the empty jars every time he went down.”

15 counties in 15 hours by rail

In March 2015, the late David Thompson and Ken Harte led a group of railway enthusiasts on a 500-mile round trip of Ireland.

Their first stop was at Athenry train station before travelling down the Western Corridor to Limerick.

On the return leg to Ulster some of the railway fanatics added an extra two hours to the journey.

Instead of coming straight home they took the branch line from Limerick to Ballybrophy in Co Laois where they boarded the Cork to Dublin train making a round trip of roughly 500 miles in 15 hours through 15 counties in Ireland.