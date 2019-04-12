Peter Andre and Fleur East lined up for this year’s Dalriada Festival

Get ready to make magical memories with the family on Saturday July 13 and Sunday 14, as Northern Ireland’s biggest family festival weekend the Dalriada Festival 2019 makes a huge return.

Proudly supported by Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, this year’s programme, located at the historic Glenarm Castle, will not disappoint. With live music from top, well known UK artists from the 90s to the present day, fine food and drink and a wide range of activities for kids – this is one family festival you simply cannot miss.

Over the two days you can watch top class performers, featuring nostalgic 90s and present day acts, including Peter Andre, Fleur East, Samantha Harvey, Atomic Kitten, D:Ream, East 17, Republica, Phats & Small – to name but a few. There will also be a fantastic mix of local singers and bands.

Also back this year, following on from their popularity in 2016, are Paw Patrol, featuring children’s TV stars Chase & Marshall, Sam & Mark from CBBC’s Big Friday Wind Up, and the nation’s favourite little green Tractor Ted, who will bring a real life farm courtesy of the Official Tractor Ted team.

There will be amazing food on offer as well. Take in the beautiful aroma of the Celtic Smoke International BBQ competition sanctioned by the Kansas City BBQ Society. And look out for an array of local producers and vendors, including the street food market, chef demonstrations, pop-up restaurant and a family dining area.

Dalriada Festival early bird tickets start from £25 for adults, £17.50 for teens (13-18), seniors, carers and visitors with disabilities. Children under 12 go free.

For more information visit www.dalriadafestival.co.uk.