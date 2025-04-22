Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peter Hickman is determined to add a North West 200 Superbike victory to his long list of achievements at the event in May.

Hickman has claimed wins in the premier class at the Isle of Man TT, Ulster Grand Prix and Macau, but a Superbike success around the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course is a glaring omission from the English rider’s racing CV.

Hickman has won Superstock and Supertwin races at the North West, but it’s a Superbike triumph that the 38-year-old most wants to achieve this year when the event takes place on the north coast from May 7-10.

Hickman, who travelled over to Northern Ireland to meet with Race Director Mervyn Whyte and his team last week, will ride BMW M1000RR machinery in his own team, 8TEN Racing, which he co-owns with fellow top road racer Davey Todd.

Peter Hickman enjoys a ride on a slightly less powerful bike at Curry's amusement arcade during his recent trip to Portrush ahead of the Briggs Equipment North West 200. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker)

The duo formed the team after parting company from Faye Ho’s FHO Racing squad earlier this year.

A new name will be added to the Superbike silverware at the Briggs Equipment NW200 in May after British Superbike star Glenn Irwin announced his decision to retire from road racing.

The Northern Ireland man set a record of 11 straight Superbike wins, with fellow Carrickfergus racer Alastair Seeley the last competitor to win a Superbike race at Ireland’s top motorcycle race in 2017 before Irwin embarked on his incredible unbeaten run.

Hickman, who edged out Richard Cooper to score a Supertwin double on his Swan Yamaha in 2024, admitted: “It is something that I have to tick off the list.

Peter Hickman leads Michael Dunlop in the opening Supersport race at the 2024 North West 200. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

“I haven’t done it so far but most of the time it has been because of stuff outside of my control.

“There were tyre issues in 2022 when I had already broken the lap record and in ’23 I was on a ’stocker after FHO Racing withdrew because of the wheel issue.

“In 2024 I had to ride the ’stocker again after I got a hole in the radiator of the Superbike – something has always gone against me.”

Todd won three races at the NW200 last May, claiming a Superstock double and victory in the second Supersport race.

The Saltburn-by-the-Sea man also pushed Irwin in the Superbike races, finishing as the runner-up in all three.

He then went on to win his first races at the Isle of Man TT, opening his account by holding off Hickman to win the Superstock race and achieving a dream triumph in the blue riband Senior after Hickman crashed out at Ginger Hall when he appeared on course to smash his 136mph outright lap record.

With Todd and Hickman now both riding in their own team together, there has been some scepticism that the partnership will prove a successful venture, given their obvious on-track rivalry.

Hickman, though, has brushed off the suggestion.

“I think that is the old-fashioned thinking of a closed mind,” he said.

“It is an old fashioned thought process that a team has to be structured around an owner, a manager and riders. In that scenario the riders have no control over their own destiny, no job security.

“This is a more modern way and it happens a lot in sports like Supercross where the teams are owned by the riders.”

Hickman is also adamant there is no pecking order within 8TEN Racing.

“Davey and I want to beat each other but we can also help each other,” he said.

“At the recent test in Navarra we rode our ’stockers and there were areas where each of us was faster. We compared notes and in the end we both ended up with the same time.

“For us the best case scenario in any race will be that we run at the front and then battle it out for the win on the last lap.”

Hickman and Todd are still waiting to ride their Superbike-spec BMW M1000RR machines, which are still a work in progress. However, the 2025 bikes are expected to be ready soon.

Hickman will also ride a Triumph 765 under his PHR Performance banner and a Swan Yamaha Supertwin.