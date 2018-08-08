Petrol bombs thrown at Lurgan railway crossing

A number of petrol bombs have been thrown at the railway crossing in Lurgan overnight.

The PSNI said they received a report of a number of petrol bombs thrown just after midnight at the Lake St crossing.

Railway crossing at Lake St Lurgan (By Google Maps)

However it is understood no damage was caused.

Sergeant Meaney said: “Two youths were seen running from the nearby Kilwilkie estate and throwing two petrol bombs at the railway track, when the barrier was lowered and the last train had gone through.

“They then put another petrol bomb into the pump house, close to the railway line barrier, before running back towards the Kilwilkie estate.

“NIFRS attended but the petrol bombs burned themselves out. It is not believed that any damage was caused.

“Our enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed these incidents or has any information about them, should contact police in Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 2 of 8/8/18.”

“Alternatively, information can also be provide to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”