Picture released of man PSNI want 'to speak to' after city centre burglary

Detectives have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a robbery at commercial premises in Belfast City Centre on Monday 2 July.

Detective Inspector Keith Wilson said: “While we would like to speak with the male in the photograph as we believe he may be able to help with our enquiries, I’d also like to again appeal to anyone who may have information which they believe could assist our investigation, to contact detectives at Musgrave Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1389 of 02/07/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”