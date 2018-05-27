PICTURES: Busy route closed after collision is no reopened

First pictures of the collision
Motorists were earlier advised to expect significant delays in the Crankill Road area of Ballymena - after it was closed in both directions following a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

At the time a PSNI spokesman said diversions were in place.

Pictures taken at the scene appear to show that the collision involved a number of vehicles. The Air Ambulance attended the scene along with the PSNI, Fire Service and Ambulance.

A Tweet on PSNI Roads Policing said: "Motorists advised to expect significant delays in Crankill Road area of Ballymena, which has been closed in both directions following two-vehicle road traffic collision. Diversions in place. Heading north this is via the Fenagh Road and southbound via the Loughnagarry Road."

The route has since been reopened.

A statement from the Department of Infrastructure said: "Co Antrim: A26 Crankhill Road Dual Carriageway (north of Ballymena) has
been reopened".

