PICTURES: Fire Service reveal details of largest NI animal rescue

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue service have revealed details of their ‘largest Animal Rescue Incident’ yesterday in Co Antrim.

They revealed during the incident 72 pigs were rescued from a property on the Ballinderry Road in Aghalee.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) Spokesperson said: “NIFRS’s largest Animal Rescue Incident took place yesterday (29 July 2018) as Firefighters rescued 72 pigs from a slurry pit on a farm in Aghalee, Co.Antrim.

“NIFRS received a call at 11.36am yesterday morning to attend an incident on the Ballinderry Road, Aghalee.”

The spokesman added that 74 pigs, each weighing approximately 100kg had fallen into a pit containing approximately 3 feet of slurry.

“NIFRS Large Animal Rescue Teams from Newcastle and Omagh Fire Stations, the Specialist Rescue Team from Central Fire Station and Fire Crews from Lurgan, Crumlin and Newcastle Fire Stations worked for nearly seven hours in this protracted and challenging incident,” he added.

“Firefighters from the Animal Rescue Teams wore breathing apparatus and used rescue lines to pull the animals free from the slurry pit.

“Gas monitors were used throughout the incident to continually monitor gas levels from the slurry.

“Firefighters rescued 72 pigs and 2 pigs died.

“In terms of animal numbers this is largest animal rescue incident attended by NIFRS.”

He added: “Farm animals in distress can pose a serious risk to farmer or anyone else attempting to rescue them.

“Slurry incidents in particular pose their own serious risks given the dangerous gases that can be present in slurry.

“We would advise farmers not to attempt to rescue animals in these situations and to call 999 for assistance.”