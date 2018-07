Twelfth of July parades were today taking place in 17 locations across Northern Ireland bringing tens of thousands to the streets.

This year, parades were being held in:

Aghalee

Ballyclare

Ballygawley

Ballymena

Belfast

Brookeborough

Broughshane

Castlederg

Donaghcloney

Garvagh

Londonderry

Loughgall

Newcastle

Newtownards

Portglenone

Rasharkin

Stewartstown