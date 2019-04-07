PICTURES: Memorial service held to remember murdered backpacker Inga Maria Hauser

A special memorial service has taken place in Ballypatrick Forest Ballycastle County Antrim to remember murdered German Backpacker Inga Maria Hauser.

Yesterday marked 31-years since the 18-year-old from Munich went missing after arriving in Larne on a Ferry from Scotland.

Memorial

Her beaten body was found two weeks later in a remote part of Ballypatrick Forest, outside Ballycastle.

Although a number of have people have been arrested in connection with her disappearance, no-one has ever been charged with her murder.

Thirty One flowers were placed on her memorial stone in the forest - close to where her body was found.