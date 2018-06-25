PICTURES: What temperature will it be where you are today in NI?

It is going to be ‘HOT, HOT, HOT’ today in Northern Ireland.

Grahame Madge from the Met Office said: “Today there is a chance that Belfast, Enniskillen and Newry and could reach 25 degrees.

“Ballycastle should see 19 degrees and Londonderry 23 degrees.”

And according to the Met Office tomorrow is possibly going to be the “hottest day of the year so far in NI”.

He said: “Tomorrow we are more likely to see a widespread 26 degrees across the board.

“Temperatures of mid 20’s are going to feel very, very warm.

Enjoying the sunshine outside Belfast City Hall

“If we get a 26 tomorrow that will be the warmest day of the year so far in Northern Ireland.”

“At the moment we have May 29 at 25.3 degrees in Castlederg - so if we get hotter than that it will then be the warmest day of the year in Northern Ireland.”