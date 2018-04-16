Pioneering residents’ parking scheme begins in south Belfast

The first residents’ parking scheme in Northern Ireland has come into effect in south Belfast.

The Department for Infrastructure has created ‘controlled parking’ zones for residents and business owners in the Rugby Road and College Park Avenue area.

The scheme sees 117 parking spaces designated for permit holding residents, with a further 119 parking bays operating on a ‘pay and display’ basis. The permits cost £30 per year.

Parking in these areas without a permit or a pay and display ticket can land motorists with a penalty charge notice, the department has advised.

Kevin Monaghan, divisional roads manager at the Department of Infrastructure, said: “There was overwhelming support from residents who are finding it increasingly difficult to park outside their homes and businesses during the day.”