The All Ireland Pipe Band Championship is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 6, at Ballymena Academy Playing Fields.

Organised in partnership with the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, Northern Ireland Branch, approximately 70 pipe bands and 45 drum majors from UK, Ireland and Australia are set to showcase their skills to battle for the prestigious All Ireland Pipe Band Championship title.

This is one of the key outings in the pipe band calendar ands from the Irish Pipe Band Association will also be attending the event which will have a festive atmosphere with additional attractions to entertain the children.

There will be a Talent Showcase in Ballymena town centre during the morning.