Pirates of Penzance invade Theatre at the Mill

After their phenomenal production last year, of the popular musical Sister Act, Fortwilliam Musical Society return with the hilarious musical comedy Pirates of Penzance.

Directed by Peter Kennedy, this tale of swashbuckling pirates and fair maidens is guaranteed to make you smile.

ohn Lindop as Fredric and Megan Mooney as Mabel

A hilarious farce of sentimental pirates, bumbling policemen, dim-witted young lovers, and an eccentric Major-General await you in Gilbert & Sullivan’s effervescent musical masterpiece The Pirates of Penzance, which you can see at Theatre At The Mill, Newtownabbey from April 9 -13.

Peter Kennedy is delighted to return to Fortwilliam to direct Pirates Of Penzance. “It is such a pleasure to return to the company now for this production of The Pirates of Penzance. I hope everyone enjoys the show.”

For Pirates Of Penzance Fortwilliam have put together a fabulous cast including AIMS Award Winner John Lindop as Fredric. A district nurse by profession, John’s most recent performance was playing Julian Marsh in 42nd Street at the Grand Opera House.

Kerry Rooney returns to Fortwilliam to play The Pirate King. The double AIMS Award Winner last performed with Fortwilliam in Sweeney Todd in 2015.

Drew Reid as Major General Stanley and Aaron Butler as the Sergeant of Police

Megan Mooney takes on the female lead as Mabel and Ella Campbell is thrilled to be making her principal debut as Kate.

Also joining the line up are Helena Hendron as Edith, Megan Paul as Isobel and Ditanya McKinty as Ruth with Drew Reid as the Major General and Aaron Butler as Sergeant Tarantara,

To book tickets call 028 9034 0202 or go online at www.theatreatthemill.com.