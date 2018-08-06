Plane forced to land with 'one engine'

Emergency crews were this morning tasked to Belfast City Airport.

It is understood there was an issue with an incoming Flybe flight from Glasgow - BE122 – Glasgow – Belfast City

The path of the flight into Belfast

However the flight has now landed safely.

A spokesman for the airport said: "The emergency was called after the pilot on the incoming flight from Glasgow reported a technical difficulty.

"But it has now landed safely".

A Flybe spokesperson said: "Flybe can confirm that the above flight landed safely at George Best Belfast City Airport following a technical fault that resulted in the captain electing to shut down the number one engine as a safety precaution.

"The pilot followed all required procedures and the aircraft landed safely without further incident.

"As is standard procedure, the aircraft was met by the airport’s emergency service vehicles.

"All 69 passengers disembarked as normal when the aircraft arrived on stand.

"The safety of its passengers and crew is the airline’s number one priority and the airline apologises for any inconvenience experienced.”

Earlier the fire service confirmed it had been tasked to the airport.