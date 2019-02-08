Plans for Planters moving ahead

News that the former Planters Tavern site in Waringstown is to be given a new lease of life as a creche and day nursery has been welcomed.

Work at the site has been ongoing with plans submitted to ABC Council for the new creche to be considered later this month

Local MLA Carla Lockhart expressed her confidence the proposal would be approved: “I am delighted to see this almost over the line. It will be great to see a new crèche and day nursery in Waringstown creating childcare facilities and jobs locally. I would wish Paula and Darren Gilbert every success.

The Planters, in Waringstown, closed its doors last year, with staff at the popular restaurant and bar given the opportunity to move over to the Seago Hotel in Portadown, also owned by the Gilberts.

At the time they cited difficult conditions in the restaurant trade and said they wished to consolidate their efforts at the Seagoe, where there has been ongoing significant investment.