Play marks 25th anniversary

A Night In November is the stunning multi-award winning play from Marie Jones, the writer of other hit shows such as Stones In His Pockets and Christmas Eve Can Kill You.

Remarkably, the play is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with a special brand new production by Sodabread Theatre Company, at The Lyric Theatre in Belfast, from Tuesday June 11 - Sunday 23 as part of an Irish tour.

Directed by Matthew McElhinney and starring Matthew Forsythe in the lead role of Kenneth MacCallister, this funny, passionate and heartbreaking show sees the actors flex their acting skills, seamlessly shifting through dozens of characters in the story.

A Night In November tells the story of Kenneth MacCallister, a clerk in the local welfare office. Kenneth is a Belfast Protestant who has followed all the rules. He loved who he was supposed to love. He lived where he was expected to live. He fought who he was taught to fight. That is, until one night, A Night In November, when he did the most exciting, outrageous, crazy thing he’d ever done.