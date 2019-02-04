Plea for warning signs after two men die in road collision

A Dungannon councillor has urged Roads Service and the PSNI to consider warning signs on the approach to the scene of a fatal weekend collision near Moy.

Shortly before 2pm on Sunday, two men were killed and three others injured when three vehicles were involved in a collision on the Dungannon Road.

Councillor Denise Mullen described the scene of the accident as a “notorious” stretch of road.

The SDLP representative said: “It is notorious in that there’s always hits or near misses.

“Yesterday evening I emailled Roads Service, the PSNI and the chief executive of the council to see if we could get some sort of joint agency approach to tackle this.”

It is understood the two men who died were from Lithuania and the Czech Republic but had been living in the Dungannon area.

PSNI Inspector Andrew Archibald said: “The two men were travelling in a silver coloured Skoda Octavia that was involved in a collision with a grey Toyota and a black Volvo at around 1.40pm just outside the village.

“A female passenger in the Skoda was taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries. The male driver and female passenger in the Toyota were also taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.”

Cllr Mullen added: “It is heartbreaking for those families”.