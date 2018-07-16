Plethora of peers lead list of mourners for Lord Laird

Several members of the House of Lords were among the many dignitaries at Saturday’s service of thanksgiving for Lord Laird of Artigarvan.

Those paying tribute to the long-standing ex-Ulster Unionist politician included Lords Bew, Trimble, Empey, Rogan, Kilclooney, Maginnis, Browne, and Baroness May Blood.

The late Lord Laird and his wife,Lady Laird (Carol) seen in 2012

Robin Swann MLA, the current leader of the UUP (which John Laird represented at Stormont as far back as 1970, when he was aged 26) was also present at Christian Fellowship Church (CFC) in east Belfast, as were representatives of the party including Chris McGimpsey and Jeff Dudgeon, the Belfast councillors.

“John would have loved all this,” his widow, Lady Laird (Carol) told this newspaper with a laugh, as she looked round the reception room at CFC after the service at all the prominent people present.

Then, more seriously, she said that the family was trying to come to terms with Lord Laird’s death at the age of 74 last Tuesday, after months of illness that began around Christmas time.

The couple’s children David and Alison were present on Saturday, along with Alison’s husband James and daughter Ellie Mae.

Lord Laird's coffin at Christian Fellowship Church in east Belfast at his service of thanksgiving on July 7 2018. 'Picture Matt Bohill, Pacemaker

All 300 seats in the church were taken for the service, taken by Rev Mervyn Gibson.

The News Letter writer Billy Kennedy and his ex-MLA brother Danny were among those who paid their respects, as was the former MP for East Londonderry, William Ross.Mr Swann told the News Letter: “He was colourful, flamboyant and a great unionist.”

Also present at CFC were people from the Ulster Scots world, a culture which Lord Laird supported, including the DUP politicians Ian Crozier and Nelson McCausland.

There were representatives from the PR sector too, including his past colleagues Tom Kelly and Joris Minne (Lord Laird had founded John Laird Public Relations).

A piper outside Christian Fellowship Church in east Belfast at the service of thanksgiving for Lord Laird on July 7 2018. 'Picture Matt Bohill, Pacemaker

At the reception, Lord Laird’s daughter Alison said of her father: “He filled our lives with love and laughter.”

The Ulster Unionist peers Lord Maginnis and Lord Kilclooney leave Christian Fellowship Church in east Belfast afer the service of thanksgiving for Lord Laird on July 7 2018. 'Picture Matt Bohill, Pacemaker