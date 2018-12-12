PM ‘must now return to negotiating table’

The UUP and DUP have reacted to the fact the Prime Minister has survived a no-confidence vote tonight by indicating that the focus must now turn towards wringing concessions from the EU.

Robin Swann, leader of the UUP, said that now the question of Tory leadership has been settled, “we now need to see the Prime Minister and her Government working to ensure that our concerns in relation to the backstop are addressed”.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Ministers' Questions session, at parliament in London on Wednesday

The Prime Minister had needed 158 votes, and in the end got 200.

However, 117 of her MPs still opposed her.

Mr Swann said: “It is vital that minds now focus on the most important task at hand - to make sure that the United Kingdom leaves the European Union with a deal that works for the nation in its entirety.

“The Prime Minister must return to the negotiating table to get a deal which preserves the economic and constitutional integrity of the UK.

“And if more time is needed to get the right deal, then the Prime Minister should seek to extend Article 50 and ensure that we don’t leave with ‘no-deal’.”

And Jeffrey Donaldson, the DUP’s chief whip in Westminster, told the News Letter: “We’re not surprised the Prime Minister has retained her leadership of the party. It was clear that was likely to be the result.

“But what we need now is for the Prime Minister to focus on the withdrawal agreement, and addressing the concerns held by MPs across the house in relation to the so-called backstop.”

It was put to him that the vote has surely undermined her authority to negotiate to some extent, with nearly two-fifths of her own party having officially rejected her leadership.

“In the end it’s down to her determination and I think that she needs to make it clear to the EU that we need to see the backstop changed.”

When it comes to whether he had wanted Theresa May to survive, he said: “It’s not for us to get into the internal dynamics of the Conservative Party.”

He said the confidence-and-supply pact with the Tories continues, adding that this is pact between the DUp and Conservative Party, not the DUP and the Prime Minister.

The UUP, and unionists at large, have expressed disquiet over the details of the deal worked out between Mrs May and the EU, voicing concerns that it will leave Northern Ireland trapped in aspects of the EU (such as its single market, dealing with regulations around goods for example) and seperate it from the mainland UK.