PM survives: Here’s how MPs voted

The Government survived the motion of no confidence by 325 to 306 – a margin of just 19 votes.

The 306 votes supporting the no confidence motion breaks down as: 251 Labour, 35 SNP, 11 Lib Dems, four Plaid Cymru, one Green and four Independents (Frank Field, Kelvin Hopkins, Stephen Lloyd and Jared O’Mara).

The 325 votes backing the Government comprised of 314 Conservative MPs, one Independent (Lady Sylvia Hermon, MP for North Down) and 10 DUP MPs.

Had all the DUP MPs abstained, the Government’s tally would have been reduced to 315 - still enough for them to survive the vote.

But had the DUP voted with the other opposition parties, the total supporting the no confidence motion would have been 316: one more than 315 on the Government side, and just enough to have passed the motion.

The result reflects how crucial the DUP remain to the Government’s survival - a point not lost on the DUP’s leader at Westminster Nigel Dodds, who shortly after the result tweeted: “The result of tonight’s vote shows the importance of our C&S (confidence and supply) Agreement.

“DUP votes once again make the difference.”

Meanwhile, reacting to the outcome of the vote, TUV leader Jim Allister said the Prime Minister must now deliver on Brexit.

“If she wishes to rescue herself and gain a durable legacy with the British people, then she needs to deliver what they voted for, a complete Brexit. Having had her proposed deal put out of its misery there is only one credible way for her to deliver the referendum result and that is to track towards no deal,” he said.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll claimed the Tories are “doing everything they can to cling on to power” and said “it is past time they were turfed out of office and a general election called.”