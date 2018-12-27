Poet Michael Longley says unionists should embrace Irish language

Acclaimed Northern Ireland poet Michael Longley has urged unionists to embrace the Irish language.

Speaking to the BBC as part of Talkback’s Christmas Special series, the award-winning poet – who turns 80 in 2019 – said he loathed unionist “mocking of this beautiful language, which I don’t speak”.

The Belfast-born wordsmith, one of the most successful poets Northern Ireland has ever produced, discussed themes of culture and identity on the programme, saying that the Belfast Agreement allowed him to feel “both British and Irish” for the first time.

“We’re very lucky on this island to have two languages,” he said.

“It should be something that unionists should embrace and indeed they did – the United Irishmen, the northern Presbyterians in the 1790s were among the most vigorous promoters of the language.

“I think a lot of anti-Irish language unionists don’t know what they’re missing.”

The poet singled out the DUP’s Gregory Campbell for criticism, after he parodied the language in the Northern Ireland Assembly in 2014 with the phrase: “Curry my yoghurt can coca coalyer”.

When asked for his reaction to Mr Longley’s remarks, the DUP MP told the News Letter: “I think it speaks volumes that Mr Longley, who says he loves the Irish language, has not taken it upon himself to learn how to speak it.

“I would also point out that I am not anti-Irish language. I have repeatedly said I have no difficulty with anyone who wants to learn the language, it is those who abuse it and use it as a political weapon– including Sinn Fein– that I am opposed to.

“It is a language which belongs to everyone on this island. I wish Mr Longley a happy New Year.”