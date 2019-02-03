Police advise parents of danger after they receive information that anti-social 'rave type gathering' being planned

Police in north Belfast have asked parents to become aware of the whereabouts of their children - as a 'rave type gathering' was being planned in the area of the Waterworks.

PSNI North Belfast appealed on social media on Saturday night for parents to be aware that they knew "that local youths may be planning a rave type gathering in the area of the Waterworks".

PSNI

"Police will be patrolling this area and other parks in North Belfast with evidence gathering camera capability.

"We would therefore advise young people who may be considering any form of anti-social behaviour or involving themselves in conduct that could impact on the quality of life for local residents to think again."

They added: "We would also appeal to parents to take an active interest in the whereabouts of their children and to actively encourage them not to be taking part in any risk taking behaviour which would put there safety at risk.

"Plus it’s absolutely freezing out there!!!!!!!"