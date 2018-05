Homes have been evacuated in after the discovery of what police have described as a suspicious object in Co Antrim.

Hartley Hall Green and Shannagh Avenue in Greenisland, near Carrickfergus, have been closed following the find.

Police tweeted: "In the interest of safety, a number of houses have been evacuated and temporary accommodation is available in the Valley Leisure Centre."

There are no further details at this time.