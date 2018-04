A County Antrim road has been closed following a road traffic collision, police have said,

Middle Road in Carrickfergus is shut in both directions between the North Road and Prospect Road as a result of the incident.

Diversions are in place.

There are no further details at this time.

Meanwhile, the A2 Shore Road leaving Carrickfergus towards Belfast at the junction of Station Road is open and operating single lane traffic in both directions following yesterday’s gas leak.