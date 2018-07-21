POLICE ALERT: Three motorways closed after serious multi-vehicle collision

Police have closed three busy motorways near Belfast because of a serious road traffic collision.

Police said several vehicles were involved in the collision.

Road closed

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service has dispatched several vehicles to the scene and the NI Air Ambulance was also tasked.

The M2 between Duncrue and Belfast is shut in both directions following the incident. And, in an update issued at 16:40, police said the M3 is also closed in both directions.

In a further development, it is understood the M5 citybound has also been closed to traffic.

The PSNI said traffic is being diverted off the motorway at Duncrue and closures are in place country-bound at York Street and city-bound at Fortwilliam roundabout. The M3 is closed between Sydenham bypass and York Street.

Police advice to motorists is to follow diversions but avoid area if possible.

There are no further details at this time.