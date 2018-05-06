Police appeal after beloved dog scared off during assault

Police are appealing for information about an assault which happened in the Groomsport harbour car park around 4pm today.

A PSNI spokesman said the suspect is described as being in his late 20’s, 6ft tall, well built, wearing a baseball cap, white top and red shorts.

A post on PSNI Facebook page said: "To make matters worse the victims dog ran off during this incident and has not yet returned.

"It is a grey lurcher type dog wearing a pink dog harness.

"If you believe you have witnessed this incident or have seen the suspect please contact constable Higgins on 101, qouting reference number 990 of the 06/05/2018.

"If you believe you have seen this dog please contact us on 101 and we can reunite it with the owner."