Police appeal after beloved dog scared off during assault

PSNI pic of the scene
Police are appealing for information about an assault which happened in the Groomsport harbour car park around 4pm today.

A PSNI spokesman said the suspect is described as being in his late 20’s, 6ft tall, well built, wearing a baseball cap, white top and red shorts.

A post on PSNI Facebook page said: "To make matters worse the victims dog ran off during this incident and has not yet returned.

"It is a grey lurcher type dog wearing a pink dog harness.

"If you believe you have witnessed this incident or have seen the suspect please contact constable Higgins on 101, qouting reference number 990 of the 06/05/2018.

"If you believe you have seen this dog please contact us on 101 and we can reunite it with the owner."