PSNI Carrickfergus has appealed for witnesses after cars parked at Windsor Avenue in Whitehead were damaged.

A spokesperson for PSNI Carrickfergus said: “Over the last few weeks, a number of vehicles parked in the Windsor Avenue area of Whitehead have been damaged.

“This has occurred on multiple occasions, with the same vehicles being repeatedly damaged.

“If anyone observed anything or knows anything about it, please contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 697 from 09/11/2018.”