Police appeal after criminal damage at their ‘happy place’

Police are appealing for information after a glass door was vandalised at Bada Bing pizza in Portadown - which they described as their ‘happy place’.

The incident happened In the early hours of Tuesday morning between 4.45am and 8.40am.

Appealing for information on their Facebook page PSNI Craigavon stated: “Bada Bing pizza in Portadown works in the community, for the community, and is pure beaut. It is always service with a smile, and many a public order night life shift has been made better by a trip there. There is no excuse, no possible defence, no justification for the damage caused to their window.”

Witnesses are asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting ref 530 of 19/06/18.