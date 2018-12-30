Police appeal over incident involving two cars

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following an incident involving two cars in Carrickfergus on Saturday.

Police said a male passenger in a large silver or light-coloured car challenged the driver of stationary grey Ford Kuga around 3.15pm.

Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “We are trying to trace the movements of a large silver or light-coloured car that was being driven erratically on the town’s Victoria road around 3.15 pm yesterday. We believe the driver took the third exit at the roundabout, going right onto Prince Andrew Way. At this point, we believe the vehicle stopped, a male passenger got out and challenged the driver of a stationary grey Ford Kuga.

“We would be keen to identify the driver and passenger of the silver/ light-coloured car and the vehicle - and are appealing to the public for help. I would ask anyone who saw what happened or who was driving in the area at the time and has dashcam footage of the car, either prior to or during the incident, to get in touch with police as soon as you can on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 841 of 29/12/18.”