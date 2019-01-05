Police appeal over missing Irvinestown man (67)

Police and the family of missing 67-year-old Patrick Martin Doyle from Irvinestown say they are becoming increasingly concerned for his well-being.

Sergeant Adams said: “Patrick was last seen in the Derrybard Road area of Fintona last night (Friday 4th January) at around 6pm.

“He is described as being between 5’8” and 5’10’’ tall, of a very slim build, bald headed with some grey hair on the sides and has a full beard.

“When Patrick was last seen he was wearing a navy hooded top, dark coloured jeans, a stripy T-shirt and black shoes.

“We believe at this time that Patrick is driving a silver Kia Sportage with the VRM - MIG 3519 - and that he may have travelled to the Ballyshannon area of Co Donegal.

“I would ask Patrick, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, to please get in touch with police in Omagh on 101 and quote reference 33 of 05/01/19.”