Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of a missing 52-year-old woman.

Chun Ting Xi was last seen on Friday, November 2 at around 6pm at the Ulsterville Avenue area of Belfast.

Chun Ting is described as being 5”8 in height, short brown hair and medium build.

Police would appeal to Chun Ting or anyone who knows her whereabouts to contact police in Musgrave Street on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1318 3/11/18.